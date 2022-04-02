BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will be hosting an electronic waste collection event until 2 p.m. Saturday.
The event presents a chance for residents to dispose of their old TVs, computers and/or other electronic devices. Items can be dropped off at the City Engineering Garage at 1120 Seneca St. in Buffalo. In this month’s announcement, the city also reminded residents that April 22 is Earth Day.
The city sponsors an E-Waste day on the first Saturday of each month. The next event will be held on May 7.
Items accepted for recycling include:
- Computers
- Printers
- Ink and toner cartridges
- Computer accessories
- Televisions
- Small appliances
- Cell phones
- Chargers
- Appliances (including Freon-containing appliances)
- Fluorescent bulbs
- Ballasts
- Thermostats
- Rechargeable batteries
Adam Duke is a digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2021. See more of his work here.