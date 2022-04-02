BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The City of Buffalo will be hosting an electronic waste collection event until 2 p.m. Saturday.

The event presents a chance for residents to dispose of their old TVs, computers and/or other electronic devices. Items can be dropped off at the City Engineering Garage at 1120 Seneca St. in Buffalo. In this month’s announcement, the city also reminded residents that April 22 is Earth Day.

The city sponsors an E-Waste day on the first Saturday of each month. The next event will be held on May 7.

Items accepted for recycling include:

Computers

Printers

Ink and toner cartridges

Computer accessories

Televisions

Small appliances

Cell phones

Chargers

Appliances (including Freon-containing appliances)

Fluorescent bulbs

Ballasts

Thermostats

Rechargeable batteries