BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Another spring market opened up Saturday in Buffalo, at the Loaded Lumber creative studio on South Park Avenue.

Not only do visitors have the chance to explore market, but they can also get photos with the Easter Bunny. The market’s message is to shop local.

The spring market will continue Sunday, from 10 a.m. To 6 p.m., and will be open next Friday and Saturday as well.