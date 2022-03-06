BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Buffalo Home Show is back after the pandemic forced last year’s event to be canceled. But COVID-19 did more than just prevent hundreds of vendors from meeting with clients. It’s made getting supplies difficult. Contractors can hardly keep up with demand.

There are a few reasons for this. Doug Mohr, owner of Stockmohr, said Buffalo’s housing market plays a big role.

“I think the housing shortage is causing a lot of people to remodel their existing home, whereas maybe people would just move and avoid the remodel,” he said.

House Crafters salesman Randy Hazem said people are also spending more time at home.

“A lot of people are working from home now and they get to looking at their kitchen, bathroom, and the bad paint job, bad floors, so they’re remodeling,” said Hazem.

Vendors say, ultimately, clients have been understanding and patient.

The Buffalo Home Show will also run March 11-13 at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center.