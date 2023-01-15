BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Fire officials say a two-alarm house fire at 468 Busti Ave. caused an estimated $210,000 in damages.
Officials say the fire began in the rear of the vacant, under renovation structure and began around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.
In addition to the $210,000 in damage to the house, an additional $60,000 in estimated exposure damage occurred at 472 Busti Ave.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
Adam Gorski is a Buffalo native who joined the News 4 team in 2022. You can find more of his work here.