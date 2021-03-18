Buffalo Housing Authority approves $4M in capital improvement contracts

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Infrastructure improvements are coming to five Buffalo housing developments when construction season kicks off this year.

The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority has approved $4.02 million in contracts to area construction companies that will complete work at the developments.

Improvements include repairing parking lots, sidewalks, entry porches and more.

A $2.75 million contract was awarded to Northeast Diversification, Inc. of Lancaster. They will repair parking lots, sidewalks, entry porches and more at Kenfield Homes.

Occhino Corporation of West Seneca was awarded up to $434,213 to replace and repair parking lots, sidewalks, outdoor benches and tables at LBJ Apartments. Occhino was also awarded up to $326,551 to repair parking lots and sidewalks at Msgr. Geary Apartments.

DMYLES, Inc. of Niagara Falls won the $429,766 contract to repair parking lot paving, sidewalk, curbing work and courtyard improvements at Schwab Terrace Apartments.

The final contract of $81,000 was awarded to Rodriguez Construction Group, Inc. of Buffalo to repave, repair two parking lots, curbing and sidewalks at an unnamed BMHA site.

BMHA Executive Director Gillian Brown said, “Capital investment in our developments is further proof of the commitment by the BMHA and Mayor Byron Brown to keeping Buffalo’s affordable housing stock in good repair. Over the course of the next five years, more than half of the BMHA’s developments will be positively impacted by site work, renovations, and other improvements.”

BMHA says they sought multiple bids for each site before selecting the winning companies for each project.