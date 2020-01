BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–While Buffalo is just seeing the return of old man winter, we have a long way to go if we want to retain our title for the Golden Snowball.

The award is given to New York’s snowiest city.

Right now, Rochester is in the lead. They’ve received nearly 59 inches of snow this year.

Buffalo is in third with about 40 inches for the season so far.