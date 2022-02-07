Buffalo is one of 34 cities in U.S. identified by DEA in new anti-drug violence, overdose initiative

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York. – According to US government data, about 32,000 Americans died from opioid overdoses in 2018. That accounts for 46 percent of all fatal overdoses. Fentanyl, a powerful painkiller approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for a range of conditions, has been central to the American opioid crisis which began in the late 1990s. (Photo by DON EMMERT/AFP via Getty Images)

(WIVB) – The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has identified Buffalo as one of 34 cities across the country with high rates of drug-related violence and overdoses in its new “Operation Overdrive” initiative.

Buffalo will be one of the locations targeted in phase one of the operation, which launched Feb. 1. Operation Overdrive uses a data-driven, intelligence-led approach to “identify and dismantle criminal drug networks operating in areas with the highest rates of violence and overdoses”, according to a Monday press release from the DEA.

The DEA will be working with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in the first phase of the initiative.

“The consequences of drug trafficking have become evidently clear in New York, increased overdoses, crime, and violence,” DEA Acting Special Agent in Charge, New York Division Timothy Foley said. “While we will continue to target the world’s most prolific drug traffickers, DEA will initiate Operation Overdrive in two cities: Buffalo, N.Y. and New York City. By working with our law enforcement partners, DEA utilizes its many resources to seize illegal drugs and guns from the streets and remove violent drug organizations from neighborhoods within these cities.”