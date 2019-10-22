Buffalo is only US city on list of places to travel to for best value

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — One U.S. city made Lonely Planet’s list of 10 places to travel to for the best value in 2020.

That city is Buffalo, New York.

Coming in fourth behind places like East Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia; Budapest, Hungary; and Madhya, India, Buffalo was noted for a number of things, including the new Explore & More Children’s Museum.

“Plan a visit now to take advantage of expanding budget air routes and a fast-growing hotel and restaurant scene,” Lonely Planet wrote.

Obviously, food and drinks are a huge draw for anyone visiting or living in the Queen City, as the list mentions places like the EXPO Market and Resurgence Brewing Company as destinations to visit.

Buffalo is not only a feast for the stomach, but the eyes too, as the list noted the city’s architecture as another thing to take in.

The city received a little help from Niagara Falls in making it onto the list, as Lonely Planet mentioned that the falls are “half an hour away by bus” and an opportunity for “a great day trip.”

Locations that followed Buffalo on the list include Azerbaijan, Serbia and Tunisia.

