BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo K-9 team successfully tracked down two suspects that police say fled from a stolen vehicle on Tuesday.

It’s not clear where it happened, but around 10:15 a.m., police say a number of suspects got out of the vehicle.

While setting up a perimeter, officers called in the K-9 team of Anthony Marshall and Georgie.

The team was able to track down two of the suspects in backyards without incident.

No details were released on names or charges.