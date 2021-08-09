Buffalo keeping splash pads open later due to excessive heat

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Splash pads in the City of Buffalo will be open for an extra hour on Monday night, due to the excessive heat.

4 WARN WEATHER | Heat exhaustion possible as heat indices soar to near 100º

The city made the announcement on Monday morning, saying the splash pads will remain open until 8 p.m. Each day, weather conditions will be evaluated to determine whether or not the splash pads will stay open longer.

“When the heat index pushes into the 90s, we are pleased to keep the splash pads open an extra hour and encourage residents to take advantage of this way to beat the heat,” Mayor Byron Brown said. “I also remind residents to be cautious about over-exertion during this week’s high heat and excessive humidity. Please check on your older family members, neighbors and friends to make sure they are staying cool and hydrated.”

Here’s where you can find splash pads in Buffalo:

Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Centennial Park – foot of Porter Ave.

Allison Park – Reese St., adjacent to Asarese Matters Center

Masten Park – Best St., adjacent to Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion

MLK Jr. Park Basin – Best St. and Fillmore Ave.

Lanigan Park – South Park Ave., west of Louisiana St.

Lincoln Park – foot of Quincy St.

Cazenovia Park – behind the park casino

Houghton Park – foot of Spahn St.

Schiller Park – Sprenger St. side of park

Roosevelt Park – foot of Roosevelt Ave

The one at Kensington Park is closed since the pool is under reconstruction.

Additionally, two of the city’s indoor pools (Cazenovia-Connors, Kait, Harrity Memorial and Lovejoy) are open for lap swimming on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.