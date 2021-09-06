Buffalo Labor Day Parade will include tribute to frontline workers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Western New York is closing out the long weekend with the Buffalo Labor Day Parade. And there’s a special tribute to the frontline workers this year.

These include healthcare workers and essential workers such as grocery store workers, postal workers, teachers and more.

Governor Kathy Hochul will also make a return to western New York. She will be in the Queen City and participate in the parade.

And here are some other things to be aware of as the parade kicks off:

The festivities begin at 12 p.m.

The parade’s route will begin at Dorrance and McKinley circle, and follow McKinley Parkway to Red Jacket Parkway before ending at Cazenovia Park.

The stretch of McKinley Parkway will be closed to traffic between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Social distancing and wearing a mask if not vaccinated is required.