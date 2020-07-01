Buffalo landmarks to light up in red and white for Canada Day

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo, a border city, will pay tribute to our Canadian neighbors as Canada Day is celebrated on Wednesday.

A number of local landmarks, including City Hall, the Peace Bridge and the Curtiss Hotel, will light up in red and white.

The city says this is “in recognition of Canada Day, and in celebration of our region’s international heritage.”

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.