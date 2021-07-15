Buffalo library’s auditorium dedicated after to community leader and teacher Dr. Eva Doyle

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Paying tribute to this lifelong teacher.

Western New York leaders came together Thursday with the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library System to dedicate the auditorium at the Frank E. Merriweather Jr. Library to Dr. Eva Doyle – for a very special reason.

“She has literally held dozens and dozens and dozens of educational programs at this library, in this room over the years. She has honored members of this community, literally hundreds of members of this community that have been honored in this room over the years,” said City of Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown.

Dr. Doyle worked in the Buffalo Public School System before retiring 16 years ago.

She has an honorary doctorate from Buffalo State College.