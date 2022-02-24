BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – The City of Buffalo will light up City Hall and the Electric Tower in blue and yellow Thursday night to show support for Ukraine.

“We are showing our solidarity with the people of Ukraine, as well as with the many Buffalo and Western New York residents who have Ukrainian roots, as we all pray for peace between Russia and Ukraine,” mayor Byron Brown said in a press release. “With the lighting of our city in blue and yellow, we hope we are sending a clear signal of solidarity for a free and sovereign Ukraine.”

Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, the Associated Press reported, unleashing airstrikes on cities and military bases and sending troops and tanks from multiple directions in a move that could rewrite the world’s geopolitical landscape.

President Biden said the U.S. would sanction major Russian banks and impose export controls on Russia to curtail high-tech imports.

Paul Bohdan Iskalo, the president of Iskalo Developments, which owns the Electric Tower, said the conflict “is deeply personal to me.”

“As the son of Ukrainian refugees, who fled their homeland during WWII, this is deeply personal to me,” Iskalo said. “My family and I, together with the WNY Ukrainian community, stand in solidarity with our fellow Ukrainians abroad as they bravely fight to maintain the freedom and democracy earned after much sacrifice and which is now regrettably under threat yet again.”