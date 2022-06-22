BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In honor of Frederick Law Olmsted’s 200th birthday, the folks at Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy keep finding new ways to celebrate. One of those ways was to attempt a Guinness World Record with the longest line of pink plastic flamingos.

Tuesday, judges representing Guinness’ Book of World Records showed up at Front Park and began counting 4,260 carefully laid pink plastic lawn ornaments in the shape of flamingos. Each one was numbered and placed by over 100 volunteers.

The goal was to place 4,260 flamingos which represented Olmsted’s birthday on April 26 (4/26). Not all of the flamingos were touching so they had to add 20 more to ensure they were in one consecutive line. The final count of the plastic flamingos was 4,280 according to Guinness World Record Official Adjudicator Brittany Dunn.

“We won the world record in 2018, it was taken back from us in 2020, so we’re here in 2022, we’re going to bring that record back to Buffalo,” said Catie Stephenson, director of communications for Buffalo BOPC.

The previous record was held by St. Helena, South Carolina.

