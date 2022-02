BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Winter is far from over but the City of Buffalo is already looking for summer lifeguards.

Pay starts at $16 per hour and 100 positions are open. Registration is now underway for the lifeguard certification and training program. The course does have a $25 deposit, but it will be refunded after finishing the class. Registration runs through Monday at 8 a.m.

Those interested can click here to begin registration.