BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As wildfire smoke from Canada continues to make its presence known in the air around Western New York, an Air Quality Alert is set to remain in place through the end of Wednesday.
The smoky, hazy air could be potentially dangerous for vulnerable groups of people, with fine-particle pollution proving to be a risk for the lungs and heart. Those vulnerable groups include those with heart or lung disease, pregnant women, elderly people and young children.
For those in Buffalo, the city is reminding residents that they can get an N95 face mask at a number of local community centers.
- The Belle Center, 104 Maryland St.
- Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave.
- Northwest Buffalo Community Center, 155 Lawn St.
- Tosh Collins Senior Center, 35 Cazenovia St.
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.