BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As wildfire smoke from Canada continues to make its presence known in the air around Western New York, an Air Quality Alert is set to remain in place through the end of Wednesday.

The smoky, hazy air could be potentially dangerous for vulnerable groups of people, with fine-particle pollution proving to be a risk for the lungs and heart. Those vulnerable groups include those with heart or lung disease, pregnant women, elderly people and young children.

For those in Buffalo, the city is reminding residents that they can get an N95 face mask at a number of local community centers.

