BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been accused of assault and sexual abuse.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says Bilal Wright, 44, was at an appointment at a human services center on Main Street in Buffalo last month when the first alleged incident occurred.

While there, prosecutors say he threw a computer monitor, punched a counselor in the head and hit him with a chair. According to officials, the counselor and another person tried to keep Wright from leaving until police got there, but he was allegedly able to get out the door.

The counselor suffered bruising to his back, a cut to his hand and soreness to his shoulder and left side.

After this, prosecutors say Wright grabbed a woman’s arm in the stairwell and shoved her to the floor, causing her to hit her head.

“It is further alleged that the defendant subjected the victim to sexual contact by forcible compulsion during the attack before other employees were able to intervene,” the District Attorney’s Office said.

Wright was immediately arrested and held without bail. Forensic examinations by two doctors resulted in him being deemed not competent to stand trial.

A judge has signed a temporary order of commitment, making it so that Wright has to stay at a secure mental health treatment facility until he’s returned to competency.

After these alleged incidents, the District Attorney’s Office says Wright attacked a deputy at the Erie County Holding Center on April 1.

According to them, Wright punched the deputy in the face through the bars of his cell. Other deputies responded, and at this point, prosecutors say Wright started throwing excrement at the deputies and himself.

As a result, Wright was charged with another count of second-degree assault.

Wright will be back in court on May 6.