Buffalo man accused of attacking victim with metal pipe indicted on hate crime assault charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday the virtual arraignment of a 34-year-old Buffalo man, who officials say attacked a man with a metal pipe in a North Buffalo neighborhood in June 2020.

According to the DA’s office, Thomas Schmieder Jr. allegedly pushed a woman to the ground after a brief verbal altercation on Chalmers Avenue. A man allegedly witnessed the incident and pushed Schmieder away from the woman.

Schmieder then allegedly called the man, who is African American, a racial slur before pulling a metal pipe out of his bag and hitting the man on the head with it.

Flynn says Schmieder allegedly ran from the scene while yelling more racial slurs directed toward the man.

The man received multiple stitches for lacerations to the right side of his head and earlobe.

Authorities charged him with second-degree assault as a hate crime

After Schmieder’s indictment, he was scheduled for arraignment on March 10 but was denied access inside the county court building after a report that he came in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 in the previous 14 days, the DA’s office says.

Schmieder failed to appear in court for the rescheduled arraignment on April 6, and an Erie County Court Judge issued an indictment warrant for his arrest. He was located by Buffalo Police on Holden Street Thursday afternoon. Authorities took him into custody.

According to DA John Flynn, it’s further alleged that during Thursday’s arrest, officers found Schmieder in possession of two bags of suspected fentanyl, a bag of marijuana mixed with suspected cocaine, and two Xanax pills.

Police charged him with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance and issued an appearance ticket.

He is due back in court on the felony case where he remains without bail next Friday at 2 p.m.

Schmieder faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted on all charges.