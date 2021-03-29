Buffalo man accused of driving into McKinley Monument on Thanksgiving and killing passenger indicted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man accused of driving under the influence of narcotics and crashing into the McKinley Monument, killing 34-year-old Angel Marie Cobb on Thanksgiving 2020, was virtually arraigned Monday.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s Office says an indictment charges 40-year-old Paul Tolbert with second-degree manslaughter, second-degree vehicular manslaughter, and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The DA’s Office says Tolbert, while under the influence of cocaine and fentanyl, allegedly drove a minivan at a high rate of speed south on Delaware Avenue and crashed the vehicle into the monument in Niagara Square.

During the investigation, officials tell us a small bag of white powder was allegedly found in Tolbert’s clothing and was determined to be fentanyl.

Tolbert is due back in court on Tuesday, May 4, at 11 a.m. for a pre-trial conference and is held without bail.

If convicted of all charges, Tolbert faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.