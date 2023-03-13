BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend up to seven years in prison if convicted in a February hit-and-run case.

Early in the morning on Feb. 25, Buffalo police responded to a report of an crash on the 1500 block of Broadway. A 31-year-old Depew woman was found on the road and taken to ECMC, where she later died, the Erie County District Attorney’s office says.

Law enforcement officers gathered a description of the suspect’s vehicle. A short time later, Cheektowaga police found a vehicle matching that description near the Buffalo border, authorities said.

Rinaldo Pearson, 47, was subsequently charged with felony counts of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in death and DWI.

Following his arraignment, Pearson’s bail was set at $30,000. He’ll be back in court Wednesday for a felony hearing.