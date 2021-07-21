Buffalo man accused of forcibly touching woman in her apartment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has been arraigned on charges of forcible touching and harassment.
Prosecutors say last month, 58-year-old Alan Core, Sr. forcibly touched a woman’s intimate parts in her apartment.
After appearing in court, Core was released on his own recognizance. He’ll be back in court on August 17.
