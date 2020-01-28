Buffalo man admits to assault in 2017 hit-and-run crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to second-degree assault following a hit-and-run crash that occurred in the city.

In June 2017, Larry Jones, 42, was quickly driving down Masten Ave. near E. Utica St when he crashed into another vehicle at the intersection.

After crashing, Jones’ vehicle hit both a garage and a parked car. The victim’s vehicle struck a tree.

Jones ran from the scene, but his victim was left with serious injuries.

Following the incident, the victim spent several months at Buffalo General Medical Center, where he underwent surgeries and physical therapy.

More than two years later, he is still recovering.

When Jones is sentenced on May 4, he could spend up to seven years in prison.