Buffalo man admits to assaulting VA Police officer

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man pleaded guilty Friday to assaulting a Department of Veterans Affairs Police officer.

U.S. Attorney James Kennedy’s Office says on February 19, 27-year-old Darnell Curry engaged in a verbal argument with a female friend employed at the Starbucks inside the VA Medical Center on Bailey Ave.

Three VA Police officers approached Curry after responding to a complaint about the argument.

Officials say an officer touched Curry’s shoulder when he did not hear or acknowledge the verbal commands of police.

Curry then turned and began a scuffle with the officers.

During the scuffle, Curry pulled an officer by the vest, into his body, officials tell News 4.

In the process, Curry hit the officer in the head, leaving a mark on his cheek below his left eye.

Kennedy’s office says Curry resisted, resulting in officers taking Curry to the ground, handcuffing him, and detaining him.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 16.

