Buffalo man admits to attempted course of sexual conduct against a child

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man will be sentenced as a second violent felony offender after pleading guilty to attempted course of sexual conduct against a child.

Prosecutors say Antoniel Colon, 38, admitted to trying to engage in multiple sex acts with a child who was younger than 13 years old. This happened at a location in Buffalo between July 2017 and May 2019.

When he’s sentenced on January 5, Colon could spend up to 15 years in prison. He is being held without bail.

