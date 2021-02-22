Buffalo man admits to attempted murder, other charges in four different cases

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man pleaded guilty to attempted murder and other charges in four separate cases.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office announced 22-year-old Tombe Yanga, aka Tom Yanga, pleaded to the highest sustainable charges before a Supreme Court Justice last Friday.

Below is a timeline of the four cases from 2019 that Yanga pleaded guilty to:

March 13

Yanga forcibly steals a vehicle from the victim at knifepoint at 8 p.m. on Arkansas Street in the City of Buffalo. The DA’s Office sats a Buffalo Police officer on routine patrol located the stolen vehicle on Plymouth Street the next day at 11 p.m.

The officer watched Yanga get into the vehicle and driveway. According to officials, the officer then pursued the vehicle onto West Avenue, where Yanga got out of the vehicle and ran off.

Two other officers responded to the call and apprehended Yanga nearby a short time later.

He pleaded guilty to one count of criminal possession of stolen property.

July 22

While seated in a vehicle, the Erie County DA’s Office says Yanga fired multiple shots into another vehicle on Tonawanda Street.

A passenger in the targeted vehicle was shot in the back.

Buffalo Police responded and located Yanga’s vehicle nearby. When officers approached, they smelled marijuana, which prompted a search of the vehicle.

Police recovered two illegal pistols from underneath the front passenger seat. Officials tell News 4 the cartridge casings recovered from the shooting scene were fired from one of the recovered illegal weapons.

Officials were able to link that to Yanga through DNA evidence.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault, as well as criminal possession of a weapon.

August 15

The Erie County DA’s Office says a man leaving a corner store on Grant and Hampshire Streets was attacked by three unknown individuals.

The individuals stole the victim’s wallet and bicycle during the assault. Authorities identified Yanga as one of the attackers, and he pleaded guilty to robbery.

September 19

Yanga was the target of a search warrant executed by Buffalo Police at an apartment on Grant Street.

The DA’s Office says officers found a bag that contained smaller bags of powder cocaine and heroin during a standard sweep of the patrol vehicle after Yanga was transported to the police station.

He pleaded guilty to two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Yanga remains held without bail and faces a maximum of 25 years in prison, according to the DA’s Office.

He is due back in court on Friday, April 9, at 10 a.m. for his sentencing.