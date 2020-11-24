Buffalo man admits to causing crash that killed passenger last August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Erie County District Attorney John Flynn says 29-year-old Tremayne Brooks of Buffalo pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon on Tuesday.

The DA’s office says Brooks was driving on August 3, 2019, at 6 a.m. under the influence of alcohol and marijuana on Memorial Drive in the Queen City.

He lost control of his SUV and hit a tree, causing the vehicle to flip over.

Brooks’ passenger, 42-year-old Toni Abernathy, died at the scene, according to officials. Investigators also found an illegal gun inside the vehicle.

Flynn’s office tells News 4 Brooks attempted to run from the crash but was taken into custody nearby and brought to ECMC. To treat his injuries, he spent nearly a month in the hospital.

Brooks remains released on previously posted bail and is due back in court for sentencing on Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.