Buffalo man admits to crashing through FBI office gates, causing tens of thousands in damage

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty in a bizarre incident in 2017, when an SUV smashed through a gate of the FBI office in downtown Buffalo.

Robert Lowe, now 37, faces a maximum of one year in prison for admitting to willfully crashing into two gates at One FBI Plaza.

Lowe was arrested not far from the scene in March 2017 after taking off, but not before he was able to make it into the strongly-fortified parking lot.

According to the initial complaint, Lowe stated he “wanted to go to the Federal Building and talk to the feds” and later said “the police wanted to kill me.”

All told, more than $100,000 was spent to repair the damage and on overtime.

Lowe’s sentencing date is Dec. 19.