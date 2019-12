BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo resident has pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter following the shooting of a 25-year-old man.

On August 27, around 9:30 p.m., Juan Ayala-Colon, 26, fatally shot Norbert Guzman Tapia outside of an apartment on Upper East Lane.

Tapia later died at ECMC as a result of his injuries.

When he’s sentenced on February 11, Ayala-Colon could spend 25 years in prison. He remains held in custody without bail.