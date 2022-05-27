BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 25 years in prison after admitting to a fatal shooting on Grimes Street.
Jonathan Williams, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Friday morning. Prosecutors say that in May of last year, Williams shot Thomas Martin multiple times outside of a tavern.
The 48-year-old died at the scene.
Williams, who’s being held without bail, will be sentenced on July 7.
Latest Posts
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.