BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to 25 years in prison after admitting to a fatal shooting on Grimes Street.

Jonathan Williams, 32, pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter on Friday morning. Prosecutors say that in May of last year, Williams shot Thomas Martin multiple times outside of a tavern.

The 48-year-old died at the scene.

Williams, who’s being held without bail, will be sentenced on July 7.