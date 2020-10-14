Buffalo man admits to fatally shooting wife

Buffalo

by: News 4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man has admitted to killing his wife.

Allen Kazmierczak, 47, pleaded guilty to murder after shooting his wife, Melissa, several times inside their home on Stanton St. The shooting happened in August 2019.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, Kazmierczak thought his marriage was about to end.

“He thought that she was going to leave him,” Flynn said. “Preceding the actual homicide, he would follow her around, apparently, and discovered that she was not going to places that she said she was going. So, obviously, there was some build-up to this.”

When he’s sentenced in December, Kazmierczak could spend 25 years to life in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss