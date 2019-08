BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– 25-year-old Andre Rounds of Buffalo pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter in the death of 22-year-old Ronald Miles on Grimes Street.

Rounds admitted to shooting and killing Miles last June in front of State Supreme Court Justice John Michalski, according to the Erie County DA.

He faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and is being held without bail.

His sentencing is scheduled for September 26 at 9:30 a.m.