Buffalo man admits to intentionally driving into entrance of Bottoms Up

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted to intentionally driving his vehicle into the entrance of Bottoms Up on West Chippewa in August 2019 before an Erie County Court Judge on Monday.

Twenty-six-year-old Najeeb Shabazz Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree attempted assault, according to the Erie County DA’s Office.

Flynn’s Office says Jackson pleaded guilty on the day his jury trial was set to begin.

During the incident, two individuals suffered injuries after being hit by Jackson’s car on August 4, 2019, at 4:20 a.m.

He is due back in court on June 8, at 9:30 a.m. for sentencing. According to the DA’s Office, Jackson faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

Jackson remains released on $50,000 bail that he previously posted in Buffalo city court after his initial arraignment.