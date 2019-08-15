Buffalo man admits to leaving three fake pipe bombs near post office, police station

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A South Buffalo man has pleaded guilty some ten months after three fake pipe bombs were placed outside Buffalo Police Department stations and a nearby post office.

James Timpanaro of Buffalo pleaded guilty Thursday to false information and hoaxes.

The fake bombs were placed around the same time in Oct. 2018 that several packages were mailed to prominent Democratic politicians and CNN offices, which was later determined to be the handiwork of a Florida man. The two cases were not connected but believed a copycat act by prosecutors.

On Oct. 26, two devices that resembled a homemade bomb, with wires wrapped around a pipe-like instrument, were recovered by the door of the Buffalo Police Department station on South Park Avenue.

The next day, one was found at the nearby post office, with wires, screws and nails. This device also had a note stating, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office: “RESIST COMMUNISM, THE POLICE STATE AND THE DEMOCRATIC PARTY.”

All the devices were were determined to not be hazardous.

Timpanaro was arrested the following week. At his apartment, investigators seized broom stick handles, shavings, wires and other materials consistent with the devices.

His sentencing is scheduled for November.





