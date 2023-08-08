BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man is facing up to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to a felony charge for his role in an officer-involved shooting, according to the Erie County District Attorney.

Dominique D. Thomas, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of menacing a police officer or peace officer, the highest charge in the indictment against him.

In March 2022, at approximately 4:30 a.m., four police officers responded to an apartment building on Hertel Avenue after authorities said Thomas had called police reporting that someone was threatening to kill him.

When officers entered the building they encountered Thomas holding a “large knife” in the stairway.

According to authorities, Thomas admitted to placing the responding officers in “reasonable fear of physical injury or death” by displaying the knife and refusing to drop the weapon.

In an attempt to de-escalate the situation, police backed out of the building and moved to the street as they spoke with Thomas, according to officials. They say Thomas continued to approach with the knife. When Thomas ran towards an officer with the knife, he was shot multiple times by two officers.

He was taken to ECMC and treated for multiple injuries. No officers were injured during the incident.

According to the Erie County DA, a review of the shooting was conducted and it was determined that the actions of the police officers were justified. The officers, who fired the shots and caused injuries to Thomas, were cleared of any criminal wrongdoing.

Thomas is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 18. He faces a maximum of seven years in prison and continues to be held without bail.