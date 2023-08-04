BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted to his role in the death of a well-known woman known to city residents as “Claire.”
Clara Gomez, 58, was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Main and W. Utica streets this past May. Officials said a vehicle chase led to her death.
According to officials, 22-year-old Marlon Servance, Jr. was driving when he allegedly fired an illegal gun multiple times at another driver near Jefferson and Best.
The Erie County District Attorney’s office says a pursuit continued onto Main Street, with the vehicle Servance was chasing ultimately striking Gomez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
Servance pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon Friday morning. He’s being held without bail and faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on October 23.
Latest Posts
- Whataburger giving out free burgers for 73rd birthday: How to get yours
- Buffalo man admits to role in crash that killed ‘Claire’ Gomez
- Investigators identify Jane Doe found near Gilgo Beach remains
- ACLU sues to block Texas restrictions on drag
- Court rules Buffalo officer can be held liable for crash that paralyzed pedestrian
Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.