BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man admitted to his role in the death of a well-known woman known to city residents as “Claire.”

Clara Gomez, 58, was killed after being hit by a vehicle at Main and W. Utica streets this past May. Officials said a vehicle chase led to her death.

According to officials, 22-year-old Marlon Servance, Jr. was driving when he allegedly fired an illegal gun multiple times at another driver near Jefferson and Best.

The Erie County District Attorney’s office says a pursuit continued onto Main Street, with the vehicle Servance was chasing ultimately striking Gomez, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Servance pleaded guilty to manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon Friday morning. He’s being held without bail and faces up to 15 years in prison when he’s sentenced on October 23.

Latest Posts

Evan Anstey is an Associated Press Award, JANY Award and Emmy-nominated digital producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here and follow him on Twitter.