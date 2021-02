BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)-A Buffalo man has admitted to selling endangered species.

Michael Merisola pleaded guilty to violating the Endangered Species Act in U.S. District Court.

Prosecutors say he posted a picture of a mounted leopard on his Instagram page and sold it to an undercover special agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for more than $4,000.

Officials say leopards are classified as threatened or endangered whenever they’re found.