BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man has pleaded guilty to sexually abusing a child in front of a judge Tuesday, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Officials say 45-year-old Johnny Linton subjected a child to sexual contact in the city back in December.

Linton faces a maximum of seven years in prison and remains held without bail.

His sentencing is set for Monday, April 20, at 9:30 a.m., according to the DA’s Office.