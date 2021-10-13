Buffalo man admits to shooting at police officers in 2019

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Tuesday morning before a state supreme court justice, 25-year-old Robert McBride of Buffalo admitted to shooting at Buffalo police officers on Courtland Avenue in April 2019, according to the Erie County district attorney’s office.

Officials say while on “routine patrol” in the area of Lang and Newburgh Avenues, a city resident approached officers to tell them he heard a gunshot fired after witnessing a man trying to break into his daughter’s car.

Shortly after, officers approached McBride, who matched the description the man gave earlier, on Courtland Avenue, Flynn’s office says.

McBride then pulled out a gun, pointed it at the officers, and ran off. He fired multiple shots in the direction of the officers not far from them, but no one was injured, the DA tells News 4.

Police also recovered an illegal handgun, which they linked to McBride through DNA.

He pleaded guilty to attempted murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

McBride faces a maximum of 25 years in prison. He is due back in court for sentencing on Tuesday, November 23, at 10 a.m.

According to the DA’s office, he remains in jail without bail.