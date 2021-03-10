Buffalo man admits to shooting man, woman on Fuhrmann Boulevard

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man could spend five to 25 years in prison after admitting to shooting two people this past August.

On August 30, around 2 a.m., prosecutors say Brandon Bott, 24, shot a man after a brief fight on Fuhrmann Blvd.

During this time, they say a woman was also struck by gunfire. She suffered a serious injury to her leg, requiring surgery and several days in the hospital. Prosecutors say she’s still recovering.

The male victim was treated at ECMC and released.

Bott pleaded guilty to charges of assault, attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon.

He will be sentenced on April 20. Currently, Bott remains held in custody without bail.