Buffalo man admits to slashing man’s face outside Pearl St. nightclub

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, 24-year-old Carlos Rosa of Buffalo pleaded guilty to slashing a man across the face outside of a downtown nightclub on New Year’s Day 2020.

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn’s office says at 2:30 a.m. Rosa assaulted the victim with an “unknown sharp object” outside a nightclub on Pearl Street.

Officials tell News 4 the man suffered a “large cut” to the side of his face that required surgery. The two did not know each other before the incident.

Rosa pleaded guilty to second-degree assault. Flynn’s office says this came a week before his jury trial was starting.

He faces a maximum of seven years in prison and is due back in court as a second violent felony offender for sentencing on December 9.

Rosa remains in custody without bail.

The judge handling the case issued an order of protection on behalf of the victim, Flynn said.