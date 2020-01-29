Buffalo man admits to slashing woman’s face with a knife

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man pleaded guilty before a judge Wednesday to assault for slashing a woman’s face with a knife.

On the morning of May 23, 2019, 45-year-old Omar Mapps jumped out from behind a fence, slashed the woman across the face as she was walking on Broadway near Liddell Street, and ran off.

According to officials, Mapps knew the woman, and she identified him despite having a mask covering part of his face at the time.

She received treatment at ECMC for the large laceration to her face.

Mapps faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.

He’s scheduled to be sentenced on Monday, March 16, 2020, at 9:30 a.m.

He remains held without bail.