Buffalo man admits to stabbing Cole’s owner while working as line cook

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man has admitted to stabbing the owner of an Elmwood Avenue bar with a kitchen knife while he was an employee there.

John Luper III pleaded guilty to third-degree assault for the Dec. 1, 2019 stabbing, which happened in the kitchen of Cole’s.

An afternoon argument escalated, according to prosecutors, and Luper stabbed the victim once in the torso. The victim has recovered from his injury.

The 30-year-old Luper was sentenced to a conditional discharge and ordered to stay away from the victim and the bar.