Buffalo man admits to trying to kill woman with a samurai sword

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Buffalo man admitted to attempted murder for attacking a woman with a samurai sword.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says in March of last year, at 9:50 p.m., 61-year-old Benjamin Frost attacked the woman with the sword inside an apartment at the Kenfield Homes on Edison Avenue in Buffalo.

The woman was treated for severe cuts to her head, arms, hand, thighs, and back at ECMC, according to officials. She is still recovering from her injuries.

Frost is held without bail, and his sentencing is scheduled for Wednesday, January 13, 2021, at 9:30 a.m.

He faces a maximum of 25 years in prison.