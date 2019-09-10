Buffalo man admits to two burglaries on day jury trial is set to begin

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–32-year-old Bryant Moss of Buffalo pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary on the day his jury trial was set to begin, according to the Erie County District Attorney’s Office.

Moss admitted to entering a residence on Lisbon Avenue occupied by several UB students in September 2018. He stole a bike, laptop, and other items from the apartments.

In August 2016, a resident was notified by his home security company that his alarm was going off. Officials say the victim arrived at his home on Orchard Place and Buffalo police were on scene investigating.

Several items were reported stolen, including a laptop and tablet after Moss broke a back window with a rock to get in.

Investigators collected drops of blood found on the windowsill and around the broken glass at the Orchard Place home. A lab analysis determined the DNA from the blood matched that of Moss.

A hearing to determine his status as a persistent violent felony offender is scheduled for November 8 at 9:30 a.m.

He faces 16 years to life in prison when sentenced.