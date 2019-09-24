Buffalo man alleges Common Council President Darius Pridgen’s dog bit him in lawsuit

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man has filed a lawsuit alleging that the Common Council President’s dog bit him.

Karl White filed the lawsuit Friday.

He alleges that on April 25th of this year a large German Shepherd named “Jagger” attacked and bit him on Masten Street.

White’s attorney said the dog bit his client on the chest and across his forearm.

That dog, according to the lawsuit, is owned by Council President Darius Pridgen and his wife Monique.

A spokesman for Pridgen said the Councilman has not been served with the lawsuit so he could not comment.