Buffalo man arraigned for fatal shooting on Hobart St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Buffalo man was arraigned Saturday morning on a manslaughter charge for fatally shooting a man inside an apartment in Buffalo’s Seneca-Babcock neighborhood.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office says 23-year-old Franklin Andrews allegedly shot and killed a 22-year-old man inside an apartment on Hobart Street at 10:30 a.m. last Friday.

Andrews is due back in court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m. for a felony hearing, and he’s held without bail at this time.

He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison if convicted, the DA’s office says.