Buffalo man arraigned in Upper East Lane shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– A Buffalo man has been arraigned before an Erie County Court judge on a second-degree murder count, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

26-year-old Juan Ayala-Colon allegedly shot and killed 25-year-old Norbert Guzman Tapia outside of an apartment on Upper East Lane in Buffalo on August 27.

Ayala-Colon is being held without bail and is scheduled to return to court on October 16 at 10 a.m. for a motion argument.

He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted.

