Buffalo Man arraigned on charges for allegedly killing another drive in high-speed crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County DA John Flynn announced the virtual arraignment of 23-year-old Cameryon Nelson on an indictment charging him with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter, and second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

The DA’s office says Nelson was allegedly driving recklessly and speeding on July 8, 2020, at 9:40 p.m. on Bailey Avenue when he crossed into a southbound lane near East Lovejoy Street.

Nelson, allegedly racing another vehicle while under the influence of marijuana, is accused of crashing his vehicle head-on.

According to officials, the driver of the other vehicle, 24-year-old Dorian Monique Baines, who was not involved in the alleged race, was killed.

Nelson and the passenger in his vehicle went to ECMC for minor injuries. He is held without bail, and there is no return court date scheduled at this time.

He faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison if convicted on all charges.