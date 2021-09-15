Buffalo man arraigned Wednesday on kidnapping charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 32-year-old Buffalo man charged with second-degree kidnapping was arraigned in front of an Erie County Court Judge on Wednesday morning, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Christopher Taylor allegedly abducted a woman from a parking lot on Pearl Street on August 11 at 8:58 a.m.

Flynn’s office says Taylor did so by forcing her into his car at gunpoint and blindfolded the victim, driving her to an unknown location.

He then allegedly drove the victim to two bank locations in Buffalo, where he forced her to attempt to withdraw money from the ATM, the DA’s office says.

Flynn also says Taylor drove her to Wick Street and let her out of the car after being denied transactions from her bank account.

Allegedly Taylor also removed the victim’s cell phone and bank card from her purse during the abduction. According to Flynn, Taylor then allegedly put her purse in a garbage tote on Wick Street.

The woman allegedly ran south on Wick Street toward Broadway, where she found an Erie County Sheriff’s deputy and reported the incident.

Taylor is due back in court on November 12, at 9:30 a.m., for motions and remains in jail without bail.